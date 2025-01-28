TCS will be operational in another 90 days says Lokesh

Visakhapatnam : All the basic amenities for the TCS have been provided, any issue can now be addressed through WhatsApp and the TCS will be up and running in another 90 days in Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh assured.

Visiting Visakhapatnam for the court hearing on Monday, Lokesh spoke to the media that the state government is committed to provide 5 lakh jobs in Visakhapatnam alone in the coming five years. “New innovations like AI, DeepTech and big data are being introduced in the IT sector now. Further, discussions are on with the Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu with regard to Payakaraopeta-Tuni airport,” he informed.

The IT Minister stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been visiting Davos since 1997 but never entered into any MoU with any company there. He demanded the former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath to provide details of the investments that he had brought from Davos to the state.

Responding to the former YSRCP Tourism Minister’s recent comments, Lokesh said that RK Roja does not know the difference between Davos and Zurich. “When I visited Zurich, I only responded to a person who queried about the red book. But I did not speak about the red book in Davos. I have no clue why the YSRCP leaders are so scared of the red book,” he wondered. North Andhra, including Visakhapatnam will soon receive very good news, Lokesh added.

Expressing his willingness to shoulder the responsibility given to him by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the IT Minister said that he will make every effort to strengthen the party. “In my view, one person should not hold a post for more than three consecutive terms. But whatever responsibility is given, it will be rendered and I am more happy to be a ‘karyakartha’ (party activist),” he assured.

Reiterating that the state government is committed to the promise that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not be allowed to be privatised, Lokesh said that the steel plant is being protected despite several such plants being privatised across the country.

Making it clear that no person who had violated the provision of law will be spared, the IT Minister pointed out that YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother and sister do not have faith in him and wondered how the party leaders would have. “Slowly, YSRCP leaders are quitting the party one after the other,” he remarked.

The Rushikonda buildings will be opened to the public in the next three months, Lokesh said. Later, Lokesh received grievances from the public at the praja darbar organised in the city during his visit.