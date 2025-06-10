TDP accuses Jagan of supporting insults against women

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Monday strongly criticised YSRCP president and former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the arrests of Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and Krishnam Raju, whom he described as YSRCP activists, prove a deliberate plan to poison public opinion against the capital and insult women. Ramaiah asserted that Jagan’s two-page tweet supporting the individuals who disparaged women is clear evidence of this backing. Speaking at a press conference held at the TDP central office on Monday, he further stated that Jagan Reddy has no respect for women, questioning why he would distance himself from his mother and sister if he did.

“Jagan Reddy posted a two-page tweet claiming that there is no law and order in Andhra Pradesh because Kommineni Srinivas was arrested. This is highly ridiculous,” Varla Ramaiah said. “I know Kommineni more as a YSRCP party activist than as a journalist. Everyone in the State knows about Kommineni, who groveled to Jagan Reddy and supported his mistakes to protect him.” Concluding his remarks, Ramaiah urged, “Jagan Reddy, at least now, stop posting such useless tweets. It would be best if Kommineni does not go anywhere near Amaravati even by mistake.”