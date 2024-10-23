TDP activist arrested for attack on nurse

Guntur: Tenali Two-Town police arrested rowdy sheeter Naveen on Tuesday in connection with the attack on the Sahana in Tenali two-days ago and produced him before the media.

Speaking on the occasion, Tenali DSP Janardhana Rao said rowdy sheeter Naveen had an attachment with Sahana for the last six years. They were in love but their parents opposed their marriage. He said Sahana gave a hand loan of Rs 3 lakh to Naveen, out of which Naveen returned Rs 1.5 lakh. When Sahana mounted pressure on him for the remaining amount, in a fit of rage he hit her head on the dashboard of the car. She said she was suffering from a headache and requested him to shift to hospital and slipped into unconsciousness.

Madhira Sahana was working as a staff nurse in a private hospital in Tenali. TDP activist and rowdy sheeter Naveen hailed from Vallabhapuram and picked her up in the car. After some time, her health deteriorated and she was shifted to the GGH in Guntur city for treatment two days ago. MLA Nakka Anand Babu, former minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Tuesday visited GGH in Guntur city and consoled the parents of the Sahana who was brain dead while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur city.

Nakka Anand Babu was surprised by the visit of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the GGH in Guntur city to console Sahana’s parents. He criticised that the latter had forgotten murders took place in the YSRCP government rule.

He promised that the TDP government would extend all kinds of help and support to Sahana’s parents.

GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said Sahana’s health deteriorated and said the doctors are doing their best for the recovery of

Sahana.