TDP activist killed in Punganur mandal

Tirupati : A shocking incident occurred in Krishnapuram village, Punganur mandal of Chittoor district where TDP activist Ramakrishna was brutally murdered by YSRCP leader Venkata Ramana. The attack stemmed from political tensions that had been brewing since 2024.

Following TDP’s victory in the 2024 elections, Ramakrishna and his family celebrated by cutting a cake. However, this led to a confrontation with Venkata Ramana, a resident of the same village. Since that day, minor clashes between the two had been occurring intermittently.

On Saturday morning, Ramakrishna and his son Raghu were walking on the village road when Venkata Ramana suddenly attacked them with a sickle. Both victims were rushed to Madanapalle Government Hospital. As Ramakrishna’s condition worsened, he was being shifted to Tirupati but succumbed to his injuries on the way. His son Raghu also suffered severe injuries on his left hand.

Upon learning about the incident, Punganur TDP in-charge Challa Babu visited Madanapalle Government Hospital to console the victims. State Telugu Yuvatha president Sriram Chinababu also expressed his support for the bereaved family.

Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and home minister V Anitha called up the son of the deceased and assured him of support. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, education minister Nara Lokesh condoled the death of Ramakrishna and condemned the attack on him. In a post in ‘X’, he mentioned that steps were taken to provide better medical treatment to Ramakrishna’s son Raghu and assured all help to their family.