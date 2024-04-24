TDP alliance failed on promises: Jagan

Vizianagaram: “The ensuing Lok Sabha elections is a fight between the people’s army which is supporting the YSRCP and an army of Kauravas, Nara army and jackals but seeing the sea of people here, I am confident that even if one lakh Tandrapaparayadus come, the people's army is ready to defeat them,” said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan said people had seen how the trio TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP alliance in 2014 showed graphics and made people believe that they would do wonders. “They came up with a colourful manifesto before elections which was consigned to the dustbin later. The same group has now come together once again,” he said.

Naidu is known for cheating the people. He had promised to waive farmers’ loans but did not do so. Similarly, he failed to waive the loans of Dwcra women. Jagan cautioned the people not to elect such non-credible leaders. YSRCP, he said, had transformed the state in the last five years. It has brought smiles in the lives of crores of people by implementing several welfare schemes and is committed for all-round development of the state. It had implemented about 40 welfare schemes and disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore into the individual accounts by pressing the button 130 times, he added. Jagan said it was my dream to provide an opportunity to every family to quality education which the government had achieved.

Similarly, it had provided house sites and houses for the poor. It had introduced schemes like Aasara to encourage women. There has been a total revamp of health education. About 17 medical colleges were opened, he said. He also listed other welfare schemes implemented by the Government during the last five years.

But now ‘Chandramukhi’ under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu was coming again to misguide the people and loot them. It is time for all to stand by the YSRCP government, he said.



