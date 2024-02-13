TDP and YSRCP Engage in War of Words Over Defections in Denduluru

The TDP Gram Party Committee in Denduluru has accused YSRCP leaders of orchestrating defections by offering money and other incentives to TDp activists in Kuchipudi. According to TDP, around 200 activists have joined YSRCP in Kuchipudi, and they have proof to support their claims. The party committee questions whether such massive defections can occur without the knowledge or involvement of YSRCP MLA MLC Vijaya Sai Reddy. They further accuse YSRCP of spreading false propaganda to discredit TDp and its leaders.

Unsurprisingly, YSRCP denies any involvement or knowledge of these defections in Kuchipudi.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has alleged that TDp has been enticing YSRCP volunteers with money to switch their loyalties. They claim that TDp has been on a spree of poaching YSRCP activists in Denduluru, intending to weaken YSRCP in the upcoming elections.

YSRCP wonders how TDp can claim a majority in the assembly elections if they can win even a single vote from Kuchipudi. They mockingly challenge TDp MLC Choudary to secure at least one vote from Kuchipudi. They believe that the allegations made by TDp are baseless and an attempt to divert attention from their own wrongdoings.

The war of words between the two parties continues to escalate with each party denying the allegations made by the other. Meanwhile, the defections and counter-accusations have caused political unrest in Denduluru.



