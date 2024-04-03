TDP assures of completing water projects in Palnadu region

TDP leaders met with mandal leaders and activists in Machavaram today to address the water crisis plaguing the Palnadu region. They emphasized their commitment to completing water projects in the area within the next five years if they come into power.

The leaders acknowledged the struggles faced by farmers due to the lack of water for their crops this year. They highlighted the importance of the Godavari Linkage Project initiated by the previous government and promised to repair lifts at Govindapuram in Machavaram Mandal to extend water supply to Gangireddy Palem. Additionally, they announced plans to provide water to every household through the Jaljeevan Mission, with an allocation of Rs.15.50 crores.

The TDP leaders also outlined their plans to implement schemes for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. They assured that 27 canceled schemes for Dalits would be reinstated under their administration. They urged leaders and activists to engage with communities and promote development initiatives to ensure success.



Furthermore, the leaders emphasized the importance of being accessible to the people even after coming into power. They reassured the public that they had been available throughout the past five years and would continue to serve the community diligently.

In a separate meeting with village leaders, TDP representatives listened to the specific challenges faced by each village in Machavaram Mandal. They pledged to address the development needs identified by the villagers to improve the overall well-being of the community.