TDP bags both Kurnool & Nandyal LS seats

Kurnool/Nandyal: The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has swept the elections in Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

The alliance candidates have won two MP seats out of two (Kurnool and Nandyal) and also won 12 Assembly seats out of the 14 constituencies in the undivided Kurnool district.

The ruling YSRCP has registered victory in only two Assembly constituencies Mantralayam and Alur.

In the 2019 general elections, the YSRCP has won 14 Assembly seats and 2 MP seats, but, the 2024 general elections have proved to be very unfortunate to the party.

Senior YSRCP leader and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy also lost the election. Other senior leaders of the party also suffered defeat.

The ruling party leaders who lost the polls include Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore who was supported by film actor Allu Arjun, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Gangula Bijendranath Reddy.

But Mantralayam sitting YSRCP MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy won for the fourth time and Alur YSRCP candidate and debutant B Veerupakhsi has won despite a TDP wave. The NDA won 12 Assembly seats. They include Adoni (BJP) and 11 other seats Yemmiganur, Kodumur, Kurnool, Nandikotkur, Srisailam, Nandyal, Allagadda, Panyam, Pathikonda, Banaganapalle and Dhone were won by TDP.

The TDP also bagged the Lok Sabha seats of Kurnool and Nandyal.

Dr Byreddy Shabari, a new politician, who has recently joined the TDP from BJP just won the Nandyal Lok Sabha seat with over one lakh majority.

Industrialist TG Bharat who has recorded his first electoral victory by winning the Kurnool Assembly seat by a margin of over 25,000 votes also worked hard for the victory of Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bastipati Nagaraju.

The YSRCP leaders have never expected such a verdict from people. They were confident that the Navaratnalu scheme would fetch them easy victory.