  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP bags both Kurnool & Nandyal LS seats

TDP bags both Kurnool & Nandyal LS seats
x
Highlights

NDA registers victory in 12 out of 14 Assembly seats

Kurnool/Nandyal: The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has swept the elections in Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

The alliance candidates have won two MP seats out of two (Kurnool and Nandyal) and also won 12 Assembly seats out of the 14 constituencies in the undivided Kurnool district.

The ruling YSRCP has registered victory in only two Assembly constituencies Mantralayam and Alur.

In the 2019 general elections, the YSRCP has won 14 Assembly seats and 2 MP seats, but, the 2024 general elections have proved to be very unfortunate to the party.

Senior YSRCP leader and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy also lost the election. Other senior leaders of the party also suffered defeat.

The ruling party leaders who lost the polls include Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore who was supported by film actor Allu Arjun, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Gangula Bijendranath Reddy.

But Mantralayam sitting YSRCP MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy won for the fourth time and Alur YSRCP candidate and debutant B Veerupakhsi has won despite a TDP wave. The NDA won 12 Assembly seats. They include Adoni (BJP) and 11 other seats Yemmiganur, Kodumur, Kurnool, Nandikotkur, Srisailam, Nandyal, Allagadda, Panyam, Pathikonda, Banaganapalle and Dhone were won by TDP.

The TDP also bagged the Lok Sabha seats of Kurnool and Nandyal.

Dr Byreddy Shabari, a new politician, who has recently joined the TDP from BJP just won the Nandyal Lok Sabha seat with over one lakh majority.

Industrialist TG Bharat who has recorded his first electoral victory by winning the Kurnool Assembly seat by a margin of over 25,000 votes also worked hard for the victory of Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bastipati Nagaraju.

The YSRCP leaders have never expected such a verdict from people. They were confident that the Navaratnalu scheme would fetch them easy victory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X