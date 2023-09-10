TDP cadres protest fasts foiled by police in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: TDP cadres have continued their protests for the second day on Sunday across the district. The cadres have seriously condemned the arrest of their national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal on Saturday morning. While the party activists have been raising slogans against the government and tried to make sit on protests, police took them into preventive custody at several locations.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav and his associates have started protest fasting at his residence in old Tiruchanoor road. Party city president Chinababu and others were taken by the police and detained at SV University police station. They started fasting at the police station itself.





TDP Tirupati in-charge Chinababu and others protesting at SV University police station.

When Tirupati parliamentary constituency spokesperson Vutla Surendra Naidu and BC Cell president Rudrakoti Sadasivam tried to take part in the hunger strike, police detained them at party Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma’s residence. The leaders deplored their detention saying that it was unjust. When TNTUC leaders tried to sit for protest fasting at SVIMS circle, police prevented and sent them back. Amburu Sindhuja, Mallikarjuna, Amudala Tulasidass and others were not allowed to take up fasting.

TDP Corporator RC Munikrishna and others performed special puja and broke coconuts at Gangamma temple in the city on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari. They wished for the release of Naidu from the case as a spotless leader.





TDP Corporator RC Munikrishna and others breaking coconuts at Gangamma temple on the wedding anniversary of Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneswari.

In Chandragiri, party leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy and her son Vineel along with other leaders staged protest fasting. She said that Chandrababu Naidu is a spotless leader and never involved in corruption activities. His arrest should be condemned. Though his name is not in the FIR, CID has arrested him which is highly deplorable. Political leaders and intellectuals should condemn these developments. She expressed hope that Naidu will come out purely from this case.



In Chandrababu Naidu’s native village Naravaripalle, the villagers performed pujas to village goddess Nagalamma and at the graves of Naidu’s parents Kharjura Naidu and Ammanamma. They wished for the well-being of the leader and his release.





Jana Sena party leaders Kiran Royal, Raja Reddy and others at MR Palli police station in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, condemning the police attitude towards Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan, party district in-charge Kiran Royal gave a call for Chalo Vijayawada. To prevent this, police took him along with Raja Reddy, Bobjee and others into custody and shifted to MR Palli police station where they were detained.

