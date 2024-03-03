TDP calls for success of Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Penukonda tomorrow

Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Ra Kadali Ra Sabha opposite Kia in Penukonda Constituency is scheduled tomorrow. TDP Election Observers of Ananta and Satyasai Districts, Kovela Mudi Ravindra (Nani) and Puttaparthi Constituency TDP Incharge Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy called on for success of the meeting. They emphasized the need for TDP to come to power in Andhra Pradesh and make Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister for the betterment of the future generations.

They urged the people to support TDP in the upcoming elections and ensure victory for all candidates standing on behalf of the party. They criticized the Jagan Reddy government for imposing various taxes and affecting the livelihoods of the people, calling for a change in power to address these issues.

Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy and Bachala Pullaiah distributed TDP Election Shankharavam kits to all mandals, with the support of TDP mandal conveners, district presidents, and various leaders and activists. The meeting was attended by a large number of supporters and party members who expressed their commitment to working towards the success of TDP in the elections.