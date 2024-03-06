TDP candidate placed under house arrest

Vijayawada: Tiruvuru Assembly constituency TDP co-ordinator and contesting candidate Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao was placed under house arrest since early morning on Tuesday in Tiruvuru of NTR district after war of words broke out between the TDP and YSRCP contesting candidates in the constituency and the two leaders decided to participate in an open debate in Tiruvuru on Tuesday morning.

The police were on high alert since morning and made the house arrest of Srinivasa Rao and not allowed him to come out till Tuesday evening. Srinivasa Rao had challenged his rival YSRCP candidate Nallagatla Swami Das for the open debate at Bosu Bomma centre in Tiruvuru at 11 am on Tuesday.

Srinivasa Rao while participating in the TDP programme recently reportedly made personal comments against his rival and YSRCP candidate Nallagatla Swamy Das. Srinivasa Rao also alleged that Nallagatla Sudharani, wife of Swamy Das, was corrupt and indulged in corruption when she held the post of chairperson of Krishna Zilla Parishad long time ago. Srinivasa Rao said he would prove that Sudharani was indulged in corruption and challenged for an open debate.

Nallagatla Swamy Das was a TDP leader for nearly 30 years. He recently joined the YSRCP and is contesting from Tiruvuru, which is a SC reserved constituency.

Swamy Das reacted sharply to the personal comments made by the TDP candidate and agreed to participate in the debate at Bosu Bomma centre in Tiruvuru on Tuesday. But, the police convinced him to abstain from such debates. The police were on high alert in Tiruvuru town since morning and closely monitored the law and order.

Swamy Das came down heavily on Srinivasa Rao alleging that he was corrupt leader in Amaravati and taken money from the farmers during their agitation.

He said that he had proof of on the money which was collected by Srinivasa Rao from the farmers of Amaravati and would reveal it to the media. Swamy Das said the TDP candidate is non local and asserted that the Tiruvuru voters would not vote for him.

Swamy Das pointed out that he and his wife quit government jobs and joined politics long time ago to serve people and there were no remarks or corruption allegations against both of them.

He alleged that Srinivasa Rao was levelling baseless allegations against him and his wife Sudharani to get publicity in Tiruvuru constituency because the local people do not know about him. Swamy Das said the TDP candidate is non local and people would defeat him in the Assembly elections.