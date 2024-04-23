  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP candidate Putta Mahesh files nomination for Eluru LS seat

TDP candidate for Eluru Lok Sabha constituency Putta Mahesh Kumar submitting nomination to District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh in Eluru on Monday
x

TDP candidate for Eluru Lok Sabha constituency Putta Mahesh Kumar submitting nomination to District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh in Eluru on Monday

Highlights

Senior TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar files nomination for Denduluru Assembly constituency and former minister and TDP candidate Kolusu Parthasarathy for Nuzvid Assembly constituency

Eluru: Five nominations for Eluru Lok Sabha constituency and 18 nominations for Assembly constituencies were filed in Eluru district on Monday.

Putta Mahesh Kumar submitted his nomination on behalf of TDP for Lok Sabha seat. Kommina Augustine as an Independent candidate and Dr Mendem Santosh Kumar as a candidate of the Liberation Congress Party also submitted their nominations.

Patapati Hari Kumararaju on behalf of Indian National Congress Party and Perumalla Murali Krishna as Pyramid Party of India candidate submitted nominations in Unguturu constituency. Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Chintamaneni Sai Navasree submitted nominations besides Netala Ramesh Babu as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for Denduluru seat.

Sheikh Hussain filed nomination as Reforms Party of India candidate for Eluru Assembly Constituency. Kolusu Parthasarathy filed nomination as TDP candidate in Nuzvid constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X