TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu extends May Day greetings to workers

Amaravati : TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended his warm greetings to the workers on the occasion of the International Workers Day on May 1.

Naidu said that the TDP was founded for improving the living conditions of the workers and downtrodden sections of society. As a responsible political party, they would continue to fight for the cause of protecting the rights and work opportunities of the workers.

In a statement here, the TDP chief criticised that the mindless and regressive policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government have caused a great deal of suffering to the working class in Andhra Pradesh in the past 21 months.

Lakhs of construction workers were thrown out of work and their families were left starving in the streets. The TDP has been fighting on behalf of these unorganised sector workers from the beginning.

The TDP chief said that the workers were facing untold hardships during the deadly second wave of coronavirus and promised that the party would do everything possible to protect the workers.