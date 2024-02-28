  • Menu
TDP chief may address public meet in Nellore on March 2

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Nellore district on March 2.

Nellore: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Nellore district on March 2.

According to party sources, the supremo will address a public meeting at Kanuparthipadu village of Nellore rural mandal where former YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, his wife Vemireddy Prasanthi and some important YSRCP leaders joining TDP.

Party sources said that Naidu would stay at Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy Convention Hall (VPR Convention Hall) in Kanuparthypadu village on March 2 night.

According to sources, the TDP chief may hold discussions with party leaders in various levels and contesting candidates announced in the first list for Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Udayagiri, Kavali, Guduru and Sullurupet.

It is also said he will discuss with party senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy over skipping them from the first list recently announced.

In the wake of joining of several YSRCP leaders in TDP, party had made elaborate arrangements for the success of programme.

