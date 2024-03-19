Live
Just In
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemns the killings of TDP activists Mulaiah in Giddalur and Imam Hussain in Nandyala
The Former CM urges the Election Commission to focus on political violence, peace and security in AP
Vijayawada: TDP National President and Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the murders of Mulaiah from Gadikota, Giddalur Constituency, and a 21-year-old youth named Imam Hussain in Chagalamarri, Allagadda constituency. Mulaiah was brutally hacked to death with an axe, while Imam Hussain was attacked with knives because they attended the Prajagalam meeting in Chilakaluripeta. Additionally, TDP activist Suresh's car was set on fire in Macherla.
N Chandrababu Naidu stated that YSRCP is resorting to more political violence during elections. He revealed that Jagan Reddy is promoting violent politics even before he leaves the chair and goes home in another 50 days. The Former CM emphasized that the YSRCP groups, in deep depression due to the fear of defeat, are attacking TDP workers. He demanded that the police act impartially on these three incidents and take strict action against those responsible. He assured that TDP stands by the affected families.
Furthermore, the TDP Chief revealed that Prakasam District SP Parameswara Reddy, Nandyala SP Raghuveer Reddy, and Palnadu SP Ravi Shankar Reddy are acting in favor of YSRCP. In the context of the implementation of the Code of conduct, he urged the Election Commission to ensure peace and security in the state of Andhra Pradesh