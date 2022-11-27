TDP demands CBI inquiry into Vizag Techno Park project

Visakhapatnam: The TDP leaders demanded a CBI inquiry into the Vizag Techno Park project to be set up at Madhurawada. Speaking at a media conference, former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the park which was allotted 89 acres of land during the TDP's rule now extends to 130 acres that too at the old price. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were involved in the quid pro quo. The TDP leaders said that the sale agreement and the sale deed were made on the same day for the techno-park which is against the norms.

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the YSRCP ignored the proposal of Adani Data Centre to AP and creation of employment to 70,000 people for the past three years. But he wondered how come the Chief Minister is showing a sudden interest in the Adani Group.

Visakhapatnam parliament district president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao raised objection to the sale agreement and sale deed being done for the Techno Park on the same day. He said that the sale deed should be executed after the terms and conditions were met.

The TDP leaders demanded that the sale deed should be cancelled immediately as the government violated the norms. Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is converting Andhra Pradesh into Adhani Pradesh.