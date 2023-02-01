TDP demands cleaning up of Jir Banda stream

Ymmiganaur (Kurnool): Yemmiganaur TDP leader Kadirikota Adenna said that the residents of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Colony were facing a huge problem due to the Jir Jir Banda stream. Foul smell emanates from the stream as animal dead bodies and other wastage is dumped into the stream. He demanded that the civic authorities take up cleaning up of the stream and save the residents of the colony from the foul smell.

He along with other party leaders and the residents of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Colony visited the stream and observed the situation. Later, speaking to mediapersons, Adenna said that following the instructions of former Union Minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, he has visited the stream. He said the stream was filled with huge heaps of wastage and the dead bodies of animals. The stacking of wastage has totally stopped the flow of water. Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Colony is located just adjacent to the Jir Jir stream. The residents are unable to breathe fresh air. During night time, the situation will be horrible as the foul smell spreads to the entire colony. The residents are forced to stay indoors throughout the day and even during nights.

He demanded that the civic authorities immediately clean up the stream and see that the residents breathe fresh air. He also demanded the authorities to enhance the height of the causeway besides constructing drains on either side of the stream.

TDP leaders Hussaine, Dharji Moshanna, Kampadu Chinna Ranganna, Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram colony president D Sanjeev and the residents were present.