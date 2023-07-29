TDP demands Jogi to tender apology to Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP Krishna district president and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao demanded that Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh must tender an apology for slanderous remarks against former CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He criticised that it is too bad on the part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for encouraging this sort of derogatory remarks against Opposition leaders. He said that it was always condemnable using government programmes as a political platform.

Along with former Deputy Speaker Booragadda Vedavyas, Pedana TDP in-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Penamaluru former MLA Bode Prasad and Pamarru in-charge Varla Kumar Raja, Narayana Rao held a press meet at the party office here on Friday.

Prior to that, they burnt the flexis of Minister Jogi Ramesh, condemning his inappropriate comments on Naidu. Narayana Rao said that people are ready to give a befitting reply to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for his autocratic rule. He alleged that there is no law and order in the State. The CM had completely failed in terms of helping farmers, who were in dire situation now. “CM Jagan had reneged from all his assurances, which were given to farmers. He cheated farmers by not setting up a price stabilisation fund with Rs 3,000 crore. He also betrayed farmers by not setting up Natural Calamity Fund to buy the damaged crops.” Farmers were not given even minimum support price for their produce during this YSRCP regime for their produce, he criticised.

The leader claimed that TDP will be voted to power in the ensuing elections and Naidu will become the AP CM. He also clarified that people of the State wanted TDP supremo Naidu to be the CM of AP.

Party leader Lukka Sairam Goud, BC Federation secretary Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, Vijayawada west constituency leader SK Baig, Gouda Sadhikara convenors Pamarthi Kishore Babu, Sonti Sivaram Prasad Goud and other BC leaders p

articipated.