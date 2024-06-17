Bengal train accident: Railway Minister announces enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for victims’ kin

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Kanchanjungha Express train accident in West Bengal on Monday.

“Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims’ families. Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2.5 lakh towards grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 to those injured,” tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2.5 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.

The Railways Minister is also set to reach the accident site in Bengal to take stock of the situation.

He informed on his X handle that rescue operations were going on at a war-footing.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia would be given to the next of kin of the deceased in the train accident.

Helpline numbers for assistance and information regarding the derailment of Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal.

“PM Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PMO tweeted.

According to latest updates, eight people have died and more than 50 passengers were injured in the train tragedy, which occurred after a goods train hit the Kanchanjungha Express train from behind near Rangapani station, near New Jalpaiguri.

Kanchanjungha Express, a train that runs on a daily basis, connects Bengal with cities like Silchar and Agartala in the North-East.

The Railways have released helpline numbers where people could call and seek information about the situation.

The numbers are 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 03612731621, 03612731622 and 03612731623 at Guwahati.

With train mishap blocking the primary railway connectivity route between West Bengal and North-East, the Railways have also diverted routes of some long-distance trains including Rajdhani Express and Vande Bharat Express.