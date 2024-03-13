TDP flayed for joining NDA

Kadapa (YSR District): YSR district Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu came down heavily on the TDP for joining the NDA.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he wondered how the TDP could join the NDA when the BJP had failed to fulfill the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act. He pointed out that the Modi government had failed to sanction the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Sriramulu said the State had not witnessed any development between 2014 and 2019 under the leadership of Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned why Naidu had formed an alliance with the BJP in 2014 and why both the parties had split in 2019. Sriramulu said only the Congress is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and urged the people to extend support to the party. The Congress would protect the interests of the people of the State, he said.

City Congress President Vishnu Preetham Reddy, PCC State secretary Gham Charles, PCC delegate Pottipati Chandrasekhar Reddy and party’s State women vice-president Shyamalamma were also present at the press conference.