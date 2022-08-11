TDP flays CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over 'abnormal' delay in Polavaram works

Vijayawada: TDP leader and former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao expressed concern over the abnormal delay in the execution of Polavaram Project works.

He alleged that the delay was being caused as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was ignoring the guidelines issued by the Polavaram Authority and Central Water Commission.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Uma Maheswara Rao pointed out that the Polavaram Authority too has written to the Chief Secretary on July 15, 2022 stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be held responsible for the delay in the completion of the project works.

The abnormal delay in the completion of the project is merely because the contractor and the water resources wing could not properly implement the plan. The State government is totally neglecting the timely alerts given by the Centre, the former minister observed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy did not heed the advice given by the Centre for the past three years to constitute a managerial committee to supervise the works, Uma said. The slow pace of project works is the primary reason for the submergence of the areas, he added.

The Centre on several occasions pointed out that the delay in the completion of the project is only because of the faulty policies of the Chief Minister, he stated.