TDP flays YSRCP for defaming Chandrababu Naidu

Vizianagaram: The TDP leaders expressed anger over YSRCP government for using Assembly session only to defame and insult the Opposition leaders.

Condemning the YSRCP government's attitude towards the Opposition leaders, TDP leaders organised a silent protest on Friday.

Later, TDP polite bureau member P Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the YSRCP government is violating all the rules and regulations mentioned in the Constitution. He added that they are simply implementing their agenda.

He elaborated that there is a mechanism to supervise the behaviour of every legislature in Assembly sessions, but the government is not following any of those guidelines.

He said that the ruling party leaders are stooping too low to target and insult Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and added that he does not have any words to condemn their act.

PAditi Gajapathi Raju stated that Assembly session is a stage to discuss the public issues, but the ruling party is using it to abuse the family members of Chandrababu Naidu. She added that everyone should collectively oppose the act of the YSRCP. Later they raised slogans against Chief Minister YS JaganMohan Reddy and demanded his resignation.