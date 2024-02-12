Live
TDP govt allotted funds for Shaadi Khanas: Chinni
Says the TDP government implemented welfare schemes for Muslims
Vijayawada: TDP Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency coordinator Kesineni Sainath alias Chinni participated in the Telugu Desam Muslim minorities meeting at Jaggaiahpet on Sunday. Several hundred Muslims attended the get together meeting
Addressing the gathering, he said the TDP government had sanctioned funds for construction and modernisation of Shaadi Khanas and mosques in the state.
Chinni said the TDP government implemented welfare schemes for Muslims and extended financial assistance under the Shaadi Thofa scheme. He said the TDP is always supportive to Muslims. He alleged that many attacks were made on Muslims in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years of YSRCP rule.
He said the TDP and Jana Sena alliance will come to power in the state. He praised the services of former legislative council chairman Mohammed Shareef and Vijayawada TDP leader Nagul Meera to the party.
TDP leaders Nettem Raghuram, MS Baig, Md Fataulla, Shaik Sattar and others participated in the meeting.
Earlier, the TDP cadre took out a big rally in Jaggaiahpet and welcomed the Lok Sabha constituency coordinator Kesineni Chinni.