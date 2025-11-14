TDP govt sets benchmarks in edn sector: TNSF

Kurnool: The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool District General Secretary Boggula Praveen asserted that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had laid a strong foundation for the comprehensive development of education in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media representatives at the TDP district office, he said that the former TDP regime, led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, believed that the progress of the state and the nation depended on an educated populace.

Accordingly, the government prioritized education and introduced several reforms to enhance teaching standards, provide modern facilities, and strengthen public schools to compete with private institutions. Praveen explained that during the TDP’s tenure, the Aksara Deeksha literacy programme helped 58 lakh people achieve literacy in undivided Andhra Pradesh, while initiatives like “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” and “Amma Vodi” achieved notable success in strengthening school education.

Over three decades, the party conducted 13 DSC recruitment drives, filling 1,80,272 teacher posts, including 16,701 posts between 2014 and 2019. The government modernized Zilla Parishad schools, implemented the Swayam Siddha programme for women empowerment, and distributed 1.89 lakh bicycles worth Rs 79.5 crore to female students of Class IX in government schools.