TDP has clear edge in Kavali constituency

Nellore: Anti-incumbency factor is likely to affect the prospects of sitting MLA and ruling YSRCP nominee for Kavali Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy.

A polling percentage of 81.83 was record which is the second highest in the district following 83.39 recorded in Sarvepalle. They YSRCP has registered victory from the constituency in 2014 and 2019. However, this time the party may not be able to win the seat. It may be recalled that ruling party has fielded Kavali sitting MLA Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy, while TDP has inducted a realtor cum politician Kavya Krishna Reddy in to the fray in 2024 elections. Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy was elected twice defeating TDP candidate Beeda Masthan Rao (present YSRCP Rajya Sabha member) by a margin of 4,969 votes in 2014 and former Alluru MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy by 14,117 votes in 2019.

This time also YSRCP has finalised the candidature of Ramireddy’ despite serious opposition from within the party. The YSRCP could not find an alternative candidate.

During its campaign, the TDP consistently made allegations that the sitting MLA was involved in grabbing of private and public properties and illegal sand mining. The TDP campaign was effective and it is learnt that the voters opted for a change in 2024 polls. Though the YSRCP has utilized the services of Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao and Alluru MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy during the campaign, it did not help the ruling party as the ruling party leaders faced the wrath of the people at several places during the electioneering. The fishermen too followed ‘Durayee’ in protest against the State government for neglecting the welfare of the community and depriving the fishermen villages of any development. Hence, they took a decision not to cast their votes to the ruling party. Meanwhile, TDP national secretary Beeda Ravichandra was able to motivate the fishermen to cast their votes in favour of TDP. It is learnt that 90 per cent of the fishermen cast their votes for the TDP.

Adding to the advantage of TDP, party nominee Kavya Krishna Reddy who hails from Brahmanakraka village in Jaladanki mandal is an expert in poll management as he worked twice for TDP during polls, though he has not contested in elections earlier. Thus there is a clear edge for TDP in Kavali Assembly constituency.