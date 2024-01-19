Live
TDP hold meeting at Pattikonda ahead of Ra Kadali Ra meeting on January 25
Ahead of Chandrababu meeting on 25th of this month, a review meeting took place at the Telugu Desam Party office in Pattikonda Constituency, Kurnool District.
Ahead of Chandrababu Naidu meeting on 25th of this month, a review meeting took place at the Telugu Desam Party office in Pattikonda Constituency, Kurnool District. The meeting was attended by TDP in-charges of Kurnool District Constituency, who discussed the upcoming public meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to ensure the success of the event. Mrs. Savithamma Garu, the State Executive Secretary of Pattikonda Constituency Observers, inspected the open meeting place for Kurnool District Leaders during the meeting.
The occasion also marked the presence of the National President of Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
