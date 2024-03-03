TDP-Jana Sena alliance unstoppable, declares Naidu

Guruzala: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the TDP and Jana Sena Party alliance is unstoppable and nothing can impede their victory. He welcomed YSRCP leaders including Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu into the TDP fold on Saturday. He highlighted that 6 MPs and 10 MLAs of YSRCP were denied tickets by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, while 5 MLCs resigned from the party due dissatisfaction with the current CM’s governance, which led to the destruction of the state.

Addressing a public meeting as part of ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ programme in Gurazala Assembly constituency, Chandrababu Naidu lamented the loss of several TDP activists in the Palnadu region. He said the mental torture suffered by TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasad made him take his own life, while 30 other activists, including Chandraiah, Jallaiah, Puransetty, Domathoti Vikram, Anil, and Ibrahim were killed by the YSRCP.

Promising to curb violence and bring the perpetrators to justice in the Palnadu region, the former CM emphasised that the days of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP are numbered, especially with the imminent release of the election notification in 10 days. Chandrababu Naidu criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy for attempting to weaken the TDP-JSP alliance by infiltrating TDP and JSP with covert operatives. However, he expressed confidence that such tactics would not succeed, as both party leaders share a common goal of saving the state.

He announced plans to release a BC (Backward Classes) declaration on March 5, acknowledging the significant role of the Backward Classes who have been a pillar of support for the TDP.

Additionally, the TDP chief criticised YSRCP MLAs Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy, Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Bolla Brahma Naidu, Namburu Sankar Rao, Ambati Rambabu, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, and Vidadala Rajini from the Palnadu region for their corruption and exploitation of their constituencies' resources, causing distress to the people.