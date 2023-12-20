TDP-Jana Sena alliance will form the government in 2024: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan said that the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena alliance will form the government in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the Yuva Galam-Navasakam meeting, Pawan Kalyan said that he was worried when Naidu was arrested illegally and emphasized his willingness to help others when they are in trouble. He mentioned that he did not support the TDP expecting something in return.



Stressing the need for change, Pawan Kalyan stated that the TDP-Janasena government will come to power in Andhra Pradesh. He praised Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, for his padayatra (foot march) and his willingness to listen to the people's problems. Pawan Kalyan also criticized the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Andhra Pradesh was destroyed during his tenure.

Expressing his sadness at not being able to do a padayatra himself, Pawan Kalyan said Lokesh's efforts were more genuine. He said that it needs the courage to run a party for a decade and emphasized the need for a change in leadership, stating that it is not the MLAs who need to be changed, but the Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan criticized the current Chief Minister's lack of understanding of democracy and questioned why the government does not value the rights of women. He mentioned the attacks against him during the Varahi Yatra and highlighted the injustice faced by single women.



