TDP-Jana Sena announces BC Declaration with 10 points
TDP and Janasena parties have announced BC declaration at BC Jayaho meeting. This plan, known as the BC Declaration, consists of 10 key points aimed at addressing the needs and concerns of the BC community. Some of the highlights of the BC Declaration include:
1. Implementation of pensions for BCs only after the age of 50.
2. Increase in monthly pension amount to Rs. 4000.
3. Enactment of a Special Protection Act for BCs, including the formation of a Social Justice Scrutiny Committee.
4. Allocation of one and a half lakh crores over five years through the BC sub plan for economic development.
5. Restoration of BC reservation in local bodies to 34 percent.
6. Revival of incentives for BCs for employment opportunities.
7. Conducting the Census administration by law.
8. Reviving the Chandranna Bima scheme with enhanced benefits and increasing wedding gifts to one lakh.
9. Issuance of Permanent Caste Certificates to BC individuals.
10. Renewal of all educational schemes and completion of construction of BC Community Halls.