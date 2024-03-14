TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Joint Candidate Badeti Chanti Leads Praja Sankalpayatra in Eluru Assembly Constituency

Badeti Chanti, the joint candidate representing the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in the Eluru Assembly Constituency, emphasized the critical importance of defeating the ruling YCP in the upcoming general elections to secure a prosperous future for the state. As part of the Praja Sankalpayatra, he actively participated in a padayatra organized by the Eluru 24th Division, commencing from Peta Belium Church on Saturday.

During the padayatra, Badeti Chanti personally engaged with residents, visiting each household to elucidate the advantages of the Super Six schemes. He urged the community to recognize the injustices perpetrated by the YCP government and to rally behind the alliance to secure victory in the forthcoming elections. Addressing the gathering, Chanti underscored the alliance's united front against the chaotic governance of the YCP, alleging that the state's progress had been stymied and its well-being compromised under Chief Minister Jagan's leadership.

Expressing confidence in the collective efforts of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition, Badeti Chanti asserted that the people of the state had recognized the alliance's shared objective and were poised to deliver a resounding victory. He reaffirmed the alliance's unwavering resolve, emphasizing that no force could impede their momentum towards electoral success. Chanti called upon TDP leaders and workers to redouble their efforts in support of the alliance's cause.

The program witnessed the participation of prominent leaders including Cluster in-charge Gudavalli Vasu, division in-charge Kadiala Vijayalakshmi Chaudhary, Lankapalli Manikyala Rao, Bhimavarapu Suresh, Chode Balu, Matta Ranjith, Chekuri Ganesh, Someshetty Ramu, Fales, Kimidi Ramesh, and other dedicated individuals, underscoring the collective commitment to advancing the alliance's vision for a brighter future for the state.