TDP-JSP combine resolves to work together at all levels

Chittoor: The first meeting of the coordination committee meeting of the TDP and Jana Sena party (JSP) in the erstwhile Chittoor district was held in Chittoor on Monday.



The meeting highlighted the need for the leaders and cadres of both the parties to work together and importance of focussing on the voters lists on a war-footing.

TDP national general secretaries Beeda Ravichandra and Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, party presidents of Chittoor and Tirupati Pulivarthi Nani and G Narasimha Yadav, JSP spokesperson Bolisetty Satyanarayana, president of Chittoor district unit Dr Pasupuleti Hari Prasad, Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal and others attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the leaders stressed the need to focus their immediate attention on the voters’ lists and check whether TDP and JSP sympathisers’ voters are there. Alleging that the ruling party has been indulging in removal of the names of opposition voters, they felt that it is high time for every leader at the booth-level to concentrate on this.

Highlighting the importance of coordination between TDP and JSP activists at every stage, the leaders said that both parties should be the two eyes of everyone and should go together with one goal of dethroning Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next elections.

There should be no misunderstandings and workers of both the parties should work in the true spirit of Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of alliance between the two parties after his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison earlier in the month.

The meeting also discussed the “fake cases” foisted against TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu and the people’s problems at the village-level.

They also discussed the drought situation prevailing in the district and how the Chief Minister has been deceiving the people in the name of welfare programmes, abnormal hike in prices of essential commodities and atrocities on women etc.

It was also decided to take up the combined manifesto of the two parties to every home.

TDP leaders Panabaka Lakshmi, M Sugunamma, BN Rajasimhulu, Challa Babu, Gali Bhanuprakash, SCV Naidu, Parasa Rathnam, Sankar Yadav, JSP leaders Kota Vinutha, Raja Reddy, Ramadass Choudary and others were present.