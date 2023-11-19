TDP, JSP deplore poor state of roads in Guntur

Guntur: TDP-JSP Guntur east Assembly constituency leaders protested at Nandivelugu Road in Guntur East Assembly constituency to highlight the failures of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) in developing the roads. Speaking on the occasion, JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh criticised the GMC for failing to fill the potholes on the roads.



He pointed out that Nandivelugu Road and Kolli Sarada Market Road were in the worst condition.

Stating that there has been no development of roads, he found fault with the Guntur East MLA Mustafa for his failure to at least fill the potholes on the roads.

He said if the GMC fails to fill the potholes, then they would intensify their agitation. TDP Guntur east Assembly constituency in-charge Naser Ahmed criticised the YSRCP government for not developing the internal roads in Guntur city.

He alleged that the YSRCP MLAs and corporators were only indulging in corrupt activities and completely ignoring people’s welfare.

TDP-JSP coordination committee leaders K Rajani, B Mallikarjuna, Alla Hari, Chinta Renuka Raju, K Kishore Babu, Uday Kumar and Surisetty M Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.