TDP-JSP first list of 100 candidates today

Rajamahendravaram/Vijayawada: The TDP-Jana Sena combine is likely to release its first list of about 100 candidates on Wednesday. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who had returned to Hyderabad after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been busy talking to party leaders and aspirants who may be losing a chance to get the ticket due to alliance with the JSP. It is being said that the TDP would join the NDA soon.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan may contest for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha. This development, if true, assumes political importance. Political circles say that if Pawan wins the Lok Sabha polls, he would be the new partner in the NDA and may be offered a berth in the Union Cabinet.

According to party circles, Pawan Kalyan has already decided to contest from Bhimavaram. Jana Sena also considers Kakinada City, Kakinada Rural, and Pithapuram as most suitable constituencies for Pawan Kalyan for the Assembly and Kakinada or Visakhapatnam for the Lok Sabha. Pawan Kalyan had visited Godavari districts four times this year and is once again going to tour these districts. He will hold meetings with party leaders in Bhimavaram, then in Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry.

Sources of both the parties claim that the TDP and Jana Sena have already finalized a plan for the seat-sharing in Godavari districts.

Interestingly in the backdrop of this situation, ruling YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy has given ammunition to the Opposition when he said that they will ask the Centre to extend Hyderabad as joint capital for AP and Telangana by another five years.

This, Opposition parties say, was a gameplan to rake up sentiments in AP and Telangana. The BRS would react saying: “Look, Andhra rulers want to sit on our head once again. This is a conspiracy by the Congress and TDP. Hence the only party that can save them is the BRS. In AP, they would say that the TDP had left Hyderabad in a hurry.”

They said the Centre had issued the gazette notification saying that Amaravati is the capital of AP. PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation and released funds. Hence, there is no chance for the Centre accepting any such proposal.