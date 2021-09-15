TDP kicks off protests in support of farmers

Mangalagiri: TDP began its state-wide protests of 'Rythu Kosam Telugu Desam' on Tuesday demanding that the YSRCP government withdraw its anti-farmer policies.



On the first day, the TDP leaders and cadres held rallies and submitted memoranda to officials in Nandyal, Kurnool, Hindupur, Anantapur and Kadapa parliamentary constituencies. They raised slogans and displayed placards in protest against the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime's total indifference to the rising debts and problems of the cultivators in the state. The Rythu Kosam protests would continue till September 18. At some places, the protesters went on bullock carts and gave their representation to the officials.

The TDP protesters brought and displayed different crops to highlight how lack of support had hit the farmers very hard. The ruling party leaders were not at all listening to the problems of the cultivators.

The agricultural department was not functioning and its activities came to a halt. All sorts of subsidies were being cut and withdrawn with an ulterior plan to crush the farm sector. It had become very difficult to take up cultivation on lease under the present regime, they said