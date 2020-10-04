TDP launches 'AP fights corona' online platform

Amaravati: TDP on Saturday launched an open forum for the AP citizens to share their issues on a live platform. The citizens, suffering from any kind of problems due to Covid-19, loss of employment, unavailability of medicine, ambulances, and essentials, loss of crops, non-receipt of government compensation, or any other thing that made them suffer, can share their issues due to Covid-19 on this platform.



The party in a statement on Saturday said the main agenda of the platform is to push the government to put an end to their suffering. "The TDP will do everything in its power to firmly stand being the people in these trying times. People are requested to register their issues on AP fights corona to raise their voice and let the Government know of their sufferings," the statement said.

Party noted that Andhra Pradesh has seen over 7 lakh Covid-19 positive cases with districts like East Godavari close to touching the one lakh tally. While the cases increase and people lose their loved ones, the government is yet to gain control over the situation, it said.

The party said Oxford University's survey indicates that 90 per cent of surveyed families in the state never got one kg of wheat at Rs 18 per family. Ninety nine per cent of surveyed families indicated that the beneficiaries of mid-day meals in the state were not given a bag of food materials equivalent to the meal.

Taking the latest and recorded Covid-19 bulletins, and complaints of citizens into consideration towards the failure of the government to help people in this severe crisis, the party vowed to stand firmly with the people and has built a platform for the people to make their suffering heard.

The statement said through this platform, people of the state who have suffered due to Covid- can register the issues and seek relief. On the other hand, the platform also allows citizen volunteers who can help to offer their support as well. The citizen volunteers can provide financial support, medical aid, provide employment opportunities, and work on the ground to help people, or enable the farmer to sell their crops or any small help that can bring a significant change. TDP will compile the issues district and constituency-wise and submit them to the relevant authorities to seek redressal on people's behalf.



