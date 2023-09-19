TDP leader Anand Babu house arrested while heading for rally to Anjaneya Swamy temple

Tension triggers at the residence of former minister Nakka Anand Babu, and heavy police forces are present as the TDP has called for a rally from Sharada Colony to Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Guntur. However, it seems that the police have arrested followers at Ananda Babu's house for lack of permission.



Speaking on the occasion, Nakka Anand Babu expressed concerns about the government infringing upon the rights of the people in a democracy and creating fear through these arrests. He condemned the arrest of Chandrababu and claimed that he has been implicated in a serious conspiracy case.





జగన్ పథకం ప్రకారమే..చంద్రబాబు అరెస్ట్ | Face TO Face With TDP Leader Nakka Anand Babu | hmtvhttps://t.co/fspQViYimc#hmtvnews #hmtv — hmtv News (@hmtvnewslive) September 9, 2023





On the other hand, there was tension at the house of TDP Leader Budda Venkanna after police arrested him who was heading to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada to offer coconuts seeking release of Chandrababu from jail. This led to an argument between the police and the TDP leaders.

During the arrest and taking away of Buddha Venkanna, the TDP workers protested by blocking their vehicles from the police personnel. In this order, there was an altercation between Buddha Venkanna and the police. He criticized the police for deliberately suppressing the protests related to Chandrababu's illegal arrest.

It is known that TDP leaders are conducting pujas everywhere to get bail for TDP chief Chandrababu. An atmosphere of high tension prevailed at the Vinayaka temple in Vijayawada after Devineni Uma reached the Ganesha temple after breaking the police restrictions. He came in an auto and had darshan of Ganesha. As soon as they come, the police are taking them into custody. Former MLC Rajendra Prasad, former Deputy Speaker Vedavyas and others were stopped at the police control room.