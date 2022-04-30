TDP leader arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag police on Saturday arrested a Telugu Desam Party leader Thota Narendar for alleged involvement in threatening a minor and sexually assaulting her. According to the sources, the TDP leader T Narendar had came in contact with a minor girl and had asked to her to come and wish him on his birthday during 12 pm. The Minor who refused to TDP leader's word was threatened of dire consequences.

The Minor girl managed to visit T Narendar's place where she was reportedly was sexually assaulted. The minor, who went back to her house narrated the horrified tale of whatever has happened. The parents approached the police and registered a case. The police after an enquiry took T Narendar into custody, The accused will be produced before the court and further action will taken as per the orders of the court.

In the meanwhile, the Women Safety Association leaders staged a dharna infront of the police station. The Association leaders demanded a strict action to be taken against the accused T Narendar.