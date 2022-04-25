TDP leader Bonda Uma fires on AP Women's Commission chief, says will fight legally on notices

TDP leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao was furious over Andhra Pradesh women chairperson Vasireddy Padma. He held a media meet at the TDP office in Vijayawada on Monday and said there was no protection for women in the YSRCP government. He expressed anguish that the government has taken action as a hoax over the gang-rape incident and opined that the government has given Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family and left the case.



Further speaking, Bonda Uma made severe remarks stating that the Women chairperson had come to the Vijayawada hospital after three days just to make a fuss. He alleged that the Women's Commission chief has created a controversy and brought a bad name for the government. The former MLA made clear that the notices were issued as part of political vengeance and opined that they won't attend before the commission.

Bonda Uma demanded that Vasireddy Padma be removed as the chairman of the women's commission and asserted that the TDP would intensify the agitation. He asked what wrong they did in consoling the Vijayawada gang-rape victim and opined they are preparing for a legal battle on the women's commission notices.

The former MLA also said he had met the collector and provided the details of the incident. He said he urged the collector to provide a house to the victim's family and punish the culprits.