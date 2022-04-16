TDP leader distributes Rs 20 & buttermilk packets as protest over hike in power tariff

Eluru: The opposition Telugu Desam party is leaving no stine unturned to target the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. It is known that the TDP holding protests against the State government over the hike in power tariff charges.

Similarly, the TDP senior leader and Dendaluru former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar too took part in protest at Eluru Highway Road on Saturday. But the MLA had come up with an innovative way to protest against the government. As a part of protest, the MLA distributed Rs 20 notes to the passengers in the RTC buses stating the people cannot bear the brunt imposed by the government.

He also distributed buttermilk packets to the passengers citing the scorching heat due to Summer.