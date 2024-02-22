  • Menu
TDP leader Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar performed pujas in the temples

Vedic pandits blessed Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Gorantla in Guntur

Guntur: TDP Guntur Lok Sabha leader Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Thursday visited the several temples in Guntur city. He along with the Guntur rural TDP incharge B Ramanjaneyulu participated in Padmavathi Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Gorantla ,Sri Shirdi Sai Temple at 47th division and Jnana Saraswati Temple .

The vedic pandits welcomed them at the temple. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Ramanajaneyulu performed special pujas in the temples. The temple authorities explained about the significance of the temples. Later, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar served food to the devotees at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple Devotees visiting the temple extended their support to Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

