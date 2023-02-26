TDP leader enters MLC poll fray

Srikakulam: TDP leader and former member of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) from Bujra mandal, Aanepu Ramakrishna has entered MLC election fray in local bodies' constituency of Srikakulam district. He belongs to Turpu Kapu caste and supported by the community leaders from both ruling YSRCP and TDP.

This time for MLC elections erstwhile Srikakulam district is considered as a constituency. Total voters in the constituency are 779 out of it 38 are ZPTCs, 667 are MPTCs and 74 are

municipal councillors of Itchapuram, Palasa and Palakonda.

Election not conducted for Srikakulam, Rajam and Amadalavalasa municipal bodies due to court litigations.

This time leaders from Turpu Kapu caste, Srikakulam municipality former chairperson, Mentada Venkata Padmavathi, district cooperative central Bank (DCCWB) former chairman, Dola Jagan Mohan Rao, Turpu Kapu caste corporation chairman, Mamidi Srikanth and former MLA, Meesala Neelakantam Naidu made efforts.

But, the YSRCP high command announced its official MLC candidate as Narthu Rama Rao of Yadava community which has caused heart-burning among Turpu Kapu community leaders. Finally, Turpu Kapu leaders zeroed in on TDP leader, Ramakrishna and are making relentless efforts to split the votes.



