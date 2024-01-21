TDP leader Jyotula Nehru meets Chandrababu Naidu at Madurapudi Airport

Andhra Pradesh State TDP Vice President Jyotula Nehru, who participated in the meeting at Mandapeta of the erstwhile East Godavari district and later met the national President of Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Madurapudi Airport.

On this occasion, Chandrababu congratulated Jyotula Nehru for strengthening the party by welcoming many people into Telugu Desam Party.