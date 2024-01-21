Live
- Khalistani supporter posing as Ram Bhakt arrested in Ayodhya
- Legal Circles 21-01-2024
- 30 lakh funds to each panchayat: Mohit Reddy
- Dalit, Kapu & Kamma voters dominate Pamarru
- Constituency where celebrities lose, commoners triumph
- After Wednesday setback, markets looking for triggers
- TDP may field Subba Reddy in Dhone
- All set for YSRCP rebel MP Raju's entry into TDP
- Over 1,000 Cong activistst for Vijayawada
- Naidu terms Jagan a ‘traitor to tribals’
Just In
TDP leader Jyotula Nehru meets Chandrababu Naidu at Madurapudi Airport
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh State TDP Vice President Jyotula Nehru, who participated in the meeting at Mandapeta of the erstwhile East Godavari district and later met the national President of Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Madurapudi Airport.
Andhra Pradesh State TDP Vice President Jyotula Nehru, who participated in the meeting at Mandapeta of the erstwhile East Godavari district and later met the national President of Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Madurapudi Airport.
On this occasion, Chandrababu congratulated Jyotula Nehru for strengthening the party by welcoming many people into Telugu Desam Party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS