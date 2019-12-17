Trending :
Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader stabbed to death by his rivals in Kurnool

TDP leader stabbed to death by his rivals in Kurnool
In a brutal incident, TDP leader Subbarao of Kolimigundla Mandal in Kurnool district was brutally murdered by his opponents.

In a brutal incident, TDP leader Subbarao of Kolimigundla Mandal in Kurnool district was brutally murdered by his opponents. Subbarao was hacked to death by poachers. The Opponents who came in two Scorpio vehicles attacked Subbarao indiscriminately and stabbed him to death. Subbarao collapsed on the spot. This event took place near the Belunguhala.

Subbarao hails from Chintalayapalle village of Kolimigundla Mandal in Kurnool. Subbarao, who has been doing granite business in the district for years, seems to have conflicts with another group of mines. Subbarao has reportedly started conflicts with another group in the matter of transactions for some time.

Locals suspect that they have killed Subbarao. The police reached the scene and began the investigation.

