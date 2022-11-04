TDP leaders call for joint struggle against Jagan

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former Minister Pattipati Pullarao made it clear that henceforth all Telugu Desam Party movements and activities will continue at joint district level. After the division of districts, coordination and team spirit among the TDP leaders decreased somewhat, he observed.

Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the matter was brought to the notice of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and approval was taken for joint district-level activities. He alleged that Jagan came to power by cheating and has been deceiving people for three years. 'Every worker should work hard to make Naidu Chief Minister in the next election. We should teach a lesson to Jagan's demonic rule by including all parties and everyone,' Yanamala gave a call to the party activists.

A joint East Godavari district-level plenary meeting was held at SV function hall in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, former Minister Pullarao said the entire State is waiting for Jagan's defeat and they want to reverse Jagan's nefarious plot to return to power by abusing the volunteer system and spending huge amounts of money. The leaders of the joint districts will jointly fight over Polavaram, road conditions, laterite mining, grain prices and Dalit issues in the coming six weeks, he informed.

TDP Politburo member and former Minister Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that booth committees should be strengthened. He said the rule of such a notorious leader is a shame for the State. TDP ex-Minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa said under the guidance of cluster in-charges and unit in-charges, house-to-house visits should be done in wards and explain Jagan's irregularities.

Jyothula Nehru, Naveen Kumar, Ganti Harish, Adireddy Appa Rao, Srinivas and others participated in the meeting.