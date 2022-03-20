TDP leaders demand ban on J brand liquor

Kurnool: TDP leaders on Saturday staged a protest in front of its party office demanding that the government restrict selling of spurious and J brand liquor in the state. Addressing the gathering, Kurnool parliamentary president Somishetty Venkateswarlu said 26 people have lost their lives after consuming the spurious liquor in Jangareddygudem.

He alleged the government was encouraging illicit liquor mafia and those people who consumed sub-standard liquor are suffering with several health disorders. The doctors have even confirmed that the J brand liquor sub-standard after it was tested in the laboratory, stated Somishetty.

He said during pandemic situation, the government has abnormally increased the liquor rates and common people could not afford to consume it are drinking sanitisers. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for all the deaths that are occurred in the state.

Somishetty said in TDP rule, the income of state generated through liquor was Rs 6,000 crores but in YSRC government the figure has gone up to Rs 16,500 crore.

He demanded the government to immediately put a complete ban on the sale of J brand liquor and pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the kin of the deceased. Party leaders in large numbers participated in the protest and rose anti-government slogans.