TDP leaders divided into two groups in Palakonda

Srikakulam: TDP leaders are divided into two groups in Palakonda Assembly constituency. In this constituency, Turpukapu community voters are more in number in this constituency which was previously reserved for SC category. However, the constituency has been reserved for ST category since 2014 elections.

After the constituency was reserved for ST category, YSRCP candidate Viswasarayi Kalavathi won twice by defeating TDP nominee Nimmaka Jayakrishna.

In this constituency, former TDP state president and party’s politburo member Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao is supporting the candidature of Nimmaka Jayakrishna again. As a senior leader from Turpukapu community Kala Venkata Rao is putting in all efforts to promote the candidature of Jayakrishna. But noted Turpukapu community leaders Samanthula Damodar, Khandapu Venkata Ramana, Varada Sumanth Naidu, Gummadi Simhadri and others are strongly opposing the proposal of Kala Venkata Rao.

They are suggesting other names for TDP ticket like Padala Bhudevi and Gedela Ravi and both belong to Sitampeta Agency area. In this backdrop, leaders who are opposing the candidature of Jayakrishna and domination of Kala Venkata Rao are seeking the support of TDP State president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

The developments in the constituency have been taken to the notice of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. It is learnt that Naidu has instructed his son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh to sort out the issue.