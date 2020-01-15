TDP leaders fire at KCR, says Amaravati movement is not RTC strike to suppress

After the chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy had met with the Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, the agitation against the proposal of three capitals has intensified on Wednesday. Although Sankranti fervour spread all over the state, the Amaravati farmers have continued their protests in the capital villages by holding relay hunger strikes.

In this backdrop, the TDP leaders in the likes of JC Diwakar Reddy, Maganti Babu, Varla Ramaiah, Galla Jayadev, etc. expressed their solidarity to the farmers. Addressing the farmers, the TDP leaders took a dig at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who lauded Jagan Mohan Reddy for proposing three capitals.

"If the Jagan decision of mooting three capitals is the right one, why can't you make three capitals in Telangana?" a senior TDP leader questioned.

Also, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah demanded to know what the chief ministers of the two Telugu states had discussed for 6 hours. While MP Galla Jayadev alleged it's KCR's conspiracy to withdraw Amaravati as the capital as it would affect the Hyderabad financially.

Former minister Nakka Anandbabu said that this is not the RTC movement to suppress, it is Telugu people's self-respect movement's.