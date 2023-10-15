TDP leaders including Bhuvaneshwari participates in Nyayaniki Sankellu protest

In protest against the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, leaders and workers of the party organized an innovative protest called the 'Nyayaniki Sankellu'. From 7 pm to 7.05 pm, participants handcuffed themselves with ropes and ribbons as a symbolic representation of their protest. These protests were captured on video and shared on social media platforms.





Several prominent leaders and party members, including Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Buchaiah Choudhary, Chinna Rajappa, Koteswara Rao, and TDP State President Atchennaidu, participated in the protest in Rajamahendravaram.











TDP party workers and supporters of Chandrababu Naidu also joined the protests in various parts of the Telugu states, demonstrating their solidarity with the TDP chief.

It may be recalled that TDP has conducted various innovative protests such Motha Mogiddam, Kanthi tho Kranthi in the past two weeks to express solidarity with Naidu over his arrest.

Meanwhile, Naidu has been jail for more than a month and his bail petition is pending in the High Court. Naidu's SLP petition seeking quash of Skill Development case will be heard on Monday in Supreme Court. It remains to be seen will he get relief in the apex court.