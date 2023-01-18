  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders join YSRCP in the presence of YS Jagan in Tadepalli

TDP leaders join YSRCP in the presence of YS Jagan in Tadepalli
x

TDP leaders Vavilala Sarla devi and her husband Vavilala Venkata Ramesh joined the YSRCP

Highlights

TDP State Secretary, former Chairman of Finance Corporation of Handloom weavers Vavilala Sarla devi and her husband Vavilala Venkata Ramesh joined the YSRCP

In a major set back to the Telugu Desam Party, TDP State Secretary, former Chairman of Finance Corporation of Handloom weavers Vavilala Sarla devi and her husband Vavilala Venkata Ramesh joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan in the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was also present with them on this occasion. It is already known that many leaders from TDP have joined YSRCP.

However, as the the next general election are fast approaching, the leaders are making their ways to the parties where they can reach their prospectus. It remains to be seen how many defections take place in the coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X