TDP leaders join YSRCP in the presence of YS Jagan in Tadepalli

In a major set back to the Telugu Desam Party, TDP State Secretary, former Chairman of Finance Corporation of Handloom weavers Vavilala Sarla devi and her husband Vavilala Venkata Ramesh joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan in the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.



Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was also present with them on this occasion. It is already known that many leaders from TDP have joined YSRCP.

However, as the the next general election are fast approaching, the leaders are making their ways to the parties where they can reach their prospectus. It remains to be seen how many defections take place in the coming days.