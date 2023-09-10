TDP leaders still under house arrest

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Both the joint districts of Godavari are under police control. TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was remanded for 14 days on Sunday evening by Vijayawada ACB court, concerning the skill development case, and preparations have been made to shift him to Rajahmundry Central Jail. In this background, the police tightened their grip. Arrangements to move Chandrababu Naidu from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry via Eluru, Nallajerla, and Kovvur started on Sunday afternoon. According to unofficial information, appropriate orders have been issued to the officers of various police stations on this route in the morning for related arrangements and precautionary measures. A police officer said that if Chandrababu had to be moved from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry, they discussed the arrangements to be made in two routes via Ravulapalem and Nallajerla.

Despite this, the police have taken strong measures to prevent any protests or demonstrations in the wake of Chandrababu's arrest. For the last two days, the police vigilance continuing on TDP leaders in both the Godavari districts. Many TDP leaders were given 151 notices this evening. Many TDP leaders, including MLAs and former MLAs, have been kept under house arrest since Saturday morning. Many leaders and key workers have been kept in various police stations in Rajanagaram, Korukonda, and Rajahmundry.

Speaking on this, Senior Advocate Muppalla Subbarao alleged that the attitude of the police is completely undemocratic. TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary who was under house arrest accused the police of violating individual rights. He criticized the police preventing him from even going to the hospital. On the other hand, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajahmundry Sub Division. The induction programme of many people in the ruling YSRCP was held in Rajahmundry on Sunday with hundreds of party workers. There were allegations that the police did not apply any prohibitory orders there, but objected to the hunger strike undertaken by the TDP.